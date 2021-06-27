Trey Culver Comes Close to Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

The Culver brothers of Lubbock continue to excel in sports and over the past few weeks, all eyes were on the eldest of the three brothers: Trey.

Trey Culver was competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, specifically with USA Track & Field in the Men's High Jump.

While at Texas Tech, Culver won the Men's NCAA Championship for Indoor High Jump in both 2016 & 2017. In 2018 he finished second in the NCAA Indoor High Jump and fourth in the NCAA Outdoor High Jump.

Get our free mobile app

The week's U.S. Olympic Team trials were held at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Record-breaking heat over the weekend made competition difficult and forced some schedule changes, too.

On Sunday afternoon, before competition was delayed to the evening, the qualifying event for the Men's High Jump was held.

Culver ended up finishing fifth with a successful jump of 2.21m (7'3"). The top three finishers received spots on Team USA to the Tokyo Olympics. (You can see the results in the graphic below.)

U.S. Track & Field

As previously mentioned, Trey Culver is the oldest of three brothers. His youngest brother, J.J., played basketball at Wayland Baptist and scored 100 points in a game for the Pioneers in December 2019. Jarrett Culver played two seasons of college basketball at Texas Tech, before moving on to the NBA.

So far, Jarrett's NBA career has been two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His 2020-21 season was cut short due to injury. In May, he underwent surgery to repair an injured ankle.

Here are some of the best photos from Trey Culver competing for a spot on Team USA: