Wondering how to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? We've got you covered.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means it's time again for an American staple: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Get ready to yell "Santa!" at your TV like Buddy the Elf.

This year marks the 96th anniversary of the annual parade, which first took place in 1924.

According to the NewYork Post, the parade draws around 3.5 million in-person viewers and 50 million television viewers each year, with 5,000 volunteers helping to put on the show.

Below, here's everything we know about the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

When Does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Air?

The parade will take place the morning of Thanksgiving, which is this Thursday (Nov. 24). The festivities kick off at 8:45AM ET.

How to Watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

The parade will air live on NBC and CBS from New York City.

Can I Stream the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade will be available to stream on Peacock from 9AM to noon in all time zones. You can also stream the event on Paramount+, Hulu Live, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

Who's Performing at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Mariah Carey, a.k.a. the Queen of Christmas, will be fulfilling her "childhood dream" by opening for Santa Claus.

This year's performers also include: Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg from Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin; former Nickelodeon stars Big Time Rush; Miss America Emma Broyles; and artists such as Betty Who, Blanco Brown, Cam, Dionne Warwick, Fitz and the Tantrums, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, Joss Stone, Kirk Franklin, Paula Abdul, Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Plus, there will be marching bands from all over the country, Broadway cast performances from Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl and dance groups including the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

What Floats Will Be at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade will introduce several new floats this year, including a Toys-R-Us float featuring Geoffrey the giraffe, a Baby Shark float, a Slumberland creation and a Wonder Bread-themed ship.

Returning favorites include Sesame Street, McDonalds' big red shoe car, Blue's Clues, Lifetime's Christmas in Town Square offering, the Green Giant, the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree and, of course, Santa's sleigh.

Tom Turkey, the parade's longest-running float, will also make his return, but this time, he will be self-propelled.

This year will also see new balloon additions in Bluey, the character from the hit global show of the same name, plus a giant minion and Greg Heffley from the book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid. There will also be traditional classics such as Astronaut Snoopy, Smokey Bear and the Pillsbury Doughboy.