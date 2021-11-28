Luke Combs brought three of his biggest hits to the spotlight for a fast-paced, six-and-a-half minute medley during the 2021 NFL Thanksgiving game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The singer kicked things off with his 2017 single "When it Rains it Pours," followed by 2018's "Beautiful Crazy" and closing with 2019's "Beer Never Broke My Heart." All three songs went to No. 1 at country radio, and the first two come off the track list of his debut album, This One's for You, while "Beer Never Broke My Heart" appears on What You See is What You Get, his second full-length project.

Flanked by Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders who performed a routine along to his songs, Combs sported a Cowboys ball cap for the occasion. It was a home game for the Cowboys, taking place at Texas' AT&T Stadium. Combs, who hails from North Carolina, has previously indicated that his all-time favorite football team is the Carolina Panthers.

Combs' performance wasn't just a Thanksgiving celebration of football: As is tradition, the halftime show marked the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Kickoff. At the end of the game, the Raiders came out on top, edging out the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.

The singer's music often intersects with football; earlier this year, he partnered with the SEC Network to release "South on Ya" as college football's newest anthem. The track is available on streaming services, and fans can hear it as the theme for the SEC's traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation.