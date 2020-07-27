Target Closing Its Stores on Thanksgiving Day

Target announced today that it will be closing all stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The move comes after Walmart made the same announcement last Tuesday. While Walmart’s decision was based on a Texas manager’s suggestion that stores be closed to give employees a break to spend time with families following the added stress of the coronavirus pandemic, Target’s decision is geared at slowing the spread of the virus.

The retailer had this to say in a statement:

Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds. That’s why our biggest holiday deals will be available earlier than ever, so you can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later in the season. Starting in October and continuing throughout the season, you’ll find Target’s lowest prices of the year on items in stores and online, giving you the flexibility to get the gifts you want—when and how you want—at the Target value you love.

I expect more retailers to pivot their holiday deals toward online platforms in the coming weeks, meaning that just like everything else in 2020, Black Friday is going to be much different this year.