Howard Stern Calls Johnny Depp ‘Narcissist,’ Claims Actor Is ‘Overacting’ During Testimony Against Amber Heard

Howard Stern believes that Johnny Depp was "overreacting" during his defamation legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Earlier this week, Stern discussed the former couple's trial, where Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for claiming that he abused her during their marriage which tarnished his career. Meanwhile, Heard is countersuing for $100 million. The trial has been live streamed and garnered quite the attention, including from the viral radio host.

“The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do,” Stern said of Depp during an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, per Mediaite. “They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

Ironically, on Tuesday (April 26), Dr. Shannon Curry testified in court that Heard showed signs of a narcissistic personality disorder called histrionic personality disorder.

"If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along,” Stern added. “You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Stern's co-host Robin Quivers believes that the trial will not save Depp's acting career. Stern agreed and mocked Depp's speaking abilities and accent.

“That’s what narcissists do, [they say], ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No, you won’t! This will not go well,” Stern said. “It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”

Depp concluded his cross-examination on April 25. Heard has not yet taken the stand but is scheduled to testify in the coming days.