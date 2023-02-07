Hungry? Chow Down on These Texas Towns Named After Food

Hope you have a big appetite.

I’ve always been fascinated by some of the strange names folks give to towns. I guess it’s because I grew up in Vernon, Texas, which is a pretty run-of-the-mill name for a town. While I’ve never done the research, there’s probably a town named Vernon in damn near every state.

There are times when I see the name of a town and chuckle a little bit and wonder what the hell they were thinking when they named it.

For instance, Ding Dong, Texas. The small town in Central Texas was founded in the 1930s when apparently, ding dong wasn’t another word for penis. Or maybe it was and the folks there were quite fond of dirty jokes. In that case, well played.

And then you have Best, Texas. I guess they figured it was a good idea to immediately establish that there is no better town in the Lone Star State than their own.

I could go on and on and about the quirky town names in Texas, let alone the entire United States. But today I’m going to focus on the towns here in our neck of the woods that were named by people who really liked to eat.

Not that most of us don’t like to eat, it’s just that the folks in these towns were just foodie enough to take the plunge and memorialize their favorite foods by naming their town after them. Bon appétit!

Texas Towns Named After Food There are plenty of towns in the Lone Star State with quirky names. In some cases, the folks who came up with the name for their town were clearly thinking with their bellies. Here are nine of those towns.

