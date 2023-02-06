Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?

Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?

One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.

In some cases, it’s pretty harmless to others. In those instances, I figure no harm, no foul.

But then there are those times when someone is caught on video doing something that could harm or maybe even kill themselves and/or others. The below video is the perfect example of just that.

Admittedly, I don’t know the circumstances as to how the person driving with their hood up on the freeway found themselves in that predicament. The hood may have suddenly popped open while they were driving and they haven’t had a chance to exit the freeway to close the hood (the shoulder looks pretty narrow on that patch of highway, so it would probably be too risky to pull over there).

I certainly hope that’s the case and they didn’t opt to go ahead and jump on the freeway with their hood open just because they really need to be somewhere and didn’t want to be bothered with securing the hood with a bungee cord or something else at the very least.

And if that’s the case, it’s 100% on them.

