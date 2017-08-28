Hurricane Harvey Could Surpass Katrina in Damage Costs

With Hurricane Harvey heading back out to the Gulf of Mexico, rain totals and damage from floods could surpass Hurricane Katrina.

According to Reuters , Katrina did more damage as far as wind than Harvey, but the flooding from Harvey will more than likely surpass Katrina.

Over all cost fo claims could be worse than Katrina as well.

With the storm still pounding the Texas coast and causing record flooding in the Houston area, the jury is still out on whether Harvey will go down as the costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

It has already gone down as the costliest and most damaging hurricane in Texas history by doing more damage than Hurricane Carla in 1961.

To help the efforts going on along the coast of Texas, visit the Red Cross website .