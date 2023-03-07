Impatient Dallas Driver Takes Shortcut and Immediately Regrets It

Don’t you just hate Dallas traffic?

Sitting still on the highway while stuck in traffic is one of the most infuriating things a person will ever have to deal with. You know what’s even more infuriating? Someone who tries to beat the system by driving on the shoulder or whatever to get around the traffic.

I’m sure there are instances in which that happens that are legit emergencies. But I’ll bet a dollar to a donut that that is the exception rather than the rule.

My best guess is that most of the time it’s just a very impatient person taking a shortcut.

So, if you’re that person, know that not one single person will have an ounce of sympathy for you if things don’t work out well. You should have just sat and suffered like the rest of us.

And hey – you could always pass a little time by getting out of the vehicle and doing a little twerking for the cameras. Trust me when I tell you that people like me will actually reward you with at least a view or two on Twitter.

Anyway, back to the whole "things not working out well for you." A driver on Northwest Highway in Dallas found himself in a bit of a pickle while trying to go around traffic. The car ended up stuck in the mud with a shredder bumper when all was said and done.

The best part is that it’s 2023 and everyone has a video camera in their pocket. So, enjoy the below video filmed by a fellow commuter who provided some hilarious commentary.

