The California-based In-N-Out Burger is continuing its fight against San Antonio-based Whataburger by expanding into Texas' largest metropolitan area.

According to the Houston Business Journal, In-N-Out Burger has purchased land for multiple restaurant sites in Houston. No timeline was announced concerning the building and opening of the In-N-Out locations.

Right now, In-N-Out Burger has 32 locations open in Texas, with two more pending, all along the I-35 corridor. Twenty of the 32 locations are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metroplex with the remainder in Waco, Killeen, San Antonio, San Marcos or Austin.

Meanwhile, Lubbock is slated to become the first West Texas city to have an In-N-Out Burger location. Last year, the West End Center (34th Street and West Loop 289) announced In-N-Out Burger would build a location on land next to Aspen Creek. However, no date has been announced for the location's opening.

In-N-Out Burger also has restaurants open in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.