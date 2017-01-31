Man, 75, Wins Hearts With Sweet Ad Seeking Fishing Buddy

Get ready to say "Awww."

A 75-year-old widower in Australia named Ray Johnstone has achieved viral status after he posted an online ad looking for someone with whom he can go fishing since his regular fishing pal died.

People were so touched by Johnstone's plea that someone set up a GoFundMe page to pay for him to fly to Sydney to fish with some friends. Twitter, meanwhile, has reacted with love for the retired fishing enthusiast.

Good news for Johnstone. As word of his quest to find a buddy spread, he was besieged with calls and he now says he found a friend . Go catch a big one, Ray.