Incredible First Date Will Literally Be Out Of This World

A few days ago we told you about an epic marriage proposal that raised the bar far beyond that which most of us can achieve or expect, now a billionaire in Japan is raising the bar for first dates to astronomical levels.

According to a story in the New York Post, Yusaku Maezawa, a single, 44-year-old Japanese fashion entrepreneur is looking for love. And he's willing to go to great lengths to win your affections if you're selected for a date. In fact, that date will be a trip to the moon on a SpaceX rocket ship!

According to the article, Maezawa is looking for someone who is, “interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it.” They must also be someone who, "wishes for world peace."

Potential dates must be at least 20 years old and can fill out their applications online. But hurry, the entry deadline is this Friday, January 17th, and the winner will be chosen by March

Did we mention this will all be part of a Japanese documentary TV show? It's working title is "Full Moon Lovers." Seriously, we can't make this stuff up.