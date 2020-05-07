Information Sought on Vandals Who Struck Wee-Chi-Tah Trail

The Wee-Chi-Tah Trail in Wichita Falls is widely regarded as one of the most well laid out and well maintained urban off-road trails in the nation so it's really disappointing when someone vandalizes it, but that's exactly what has happened in the last few days.

Reports came in earlier this week about one rider coming up on a couple individuals who were hiding something behind their backs, when questioned it turned out that it was one of the trail marker signs that they had removed and were trying to make off with.

Then another rider reported the destruction of one of the wooden portions of the trail with a photo of the debris left behind.

In addition to being used by several local and regional hiking, running, and cycling enthusiasts the Wee-Chi-Tah trail is also used for organized events such as the off-road running and cycling portions of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred. Damage like this not only makes it difficult for people to enjoy the trail and shows our city in an unfavorable way to visitors, but it requires money and man-hours to repair. Funding for projects like this are always tight and the recent pandemic situation only makes things worse. The man-hours are made up mostly of volunteer workers who spend their spare time building and maintaining the trail for the free use of anyone. Those volunteers are understandably upset about what has happened.

The Wee-Chi-Tah Trail is presented by Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys, a non-profit organization that has been a part of our community since 1998.

If you've never been out on the trail, here's a look from the perspective of an off-road cyclist.

If you have any information about who may have done this vandalism please reach out to trail officials at info@weechitah.org or by calling 940-322-3223.