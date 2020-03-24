Is It Time For Phone Calls To Make A Comeback?

Every day I see more and more social media posts about how social distancing and staying home is driving some of my friends crazy. They've watched all the TV they can stand, their homes have been cleaned from top to bottom, their kids are driving them nuts and they don't know what to do with themselves.

Here's the deal, for every one of them that desperately needs another adult human to talk to, there's another adult human that needs to talk to them. So pick up that mobile device we laughingly refer to as a phone and make a call. Seriously, you won't believe how much better both of you will feel afterward.

I actually got a phone call from my dentist's office the other day to tell me that the CDC did not consider dentistry an essential service and my cleaning appointment would need to be rescheduled once they were allowed to open up again. Since the woman at the dentist's office was actually a friend of mine we had a wonderful little five minute chat. This is someone that I'd seen only a week or so ago, but the act of carrying on a conversation in real time, not text, not commenting on their Facebook post, but actually speaking to her, did wonders for both of us.

So while you're chillin' at the casa, think of the friends you haven't seen in a while and give one a call. You may not be able to catch a meal or a drink, but you can certainly catch up. It may even bring a smile to both or your faces.