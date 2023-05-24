Is Texas an Urban Treasure Hunter’s Paradise?

If you love urban treasure hunting as much as I do, I’ve got news for you.

I’ve been an avid collector for as long as I can remember. I remember as a little boy I would collect comic books, baseball cards, and action figures, among other things.

In fact, I remember everyone getting a kick out of me taking my comic book collection with me to the cellar when the tornado siren went off as a wee lad. While it was a small enough collection to carry with me to the cellar, I valued every single one of those comics.

The things I collect have evolved over the years, but I still collect sports cards (admittedly, I took a break for several years).

But I’m always collecting something. And as much as I love to get my hands on a cool treasure to add to my collection, I have to say that the chase is at least as good, if not better than the catch. I love hunting for collectibles (aka urban treasure hunting).

With that being said, I never really considered just how good my home state of Texas is for urban treasure hunting. And it turns out the Lone Star State is one of the best.

A study conducted by LawnStarter compared all 50 states when it comes to urban treasure hunting and found that Texas is the second-best state for those of us who love to chase collectibles, behind California.

They looked at which states had the most metal-detecting sites, geocaching locations, storage-unit auctions, flea markets, and treasure-hunting groups and Texas was ranked in the Top 3 in each area.

Just writing that makes me want to bail out of work early and go seek out a few hidden gems. Happy hunting!

