Relief from Dangerous Heat on the Way for Texas?

Deadly heat remains in the immediate forecast for Texas, but relief could be on the way.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8:00 pm Tuesday, with highs in the upper 90s. Some parts of the state will see triple-digit temperatures.

The good news is that a cold front is expected to make its way into North and Central Texas late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The front will most likely bring storms to the area. The main threat will be high winds but as of this posting, the severe weather threat is low.

