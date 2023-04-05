The city of Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant music scene, delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, and bustling tech industry.

However, the city has been shrouded in a sense of fear and unease recently, as rumors of a serial killer on the loose have circulated throughout the community.

While the rumors have not been substantiated, the fear of a potential serial killer has left many Austinites feeling unsettled.

Facebook sleuths

According to the video at the bottom of this article, a Facebook group has recently formed which theorizes that there could possibly be a serial killer on the loose in the Lady Bird Lake/ Rainy Street area.

Pattern?

Many of the dead bodies pulled from the lake recently have been men in their thirties and also have alcohol in their system.

Just drunk and careless?

Some in the Facebook group have posed the idea that maybe these are just drunk guys who fall in the lake and drown, but these theories quickly get shot down.

Rumors

While the rumors of a serial killer in Austin, Texas may be unsettling, it is important to remember that they are just that - rumors. The police continue to investigate each case thoroughly, and residents should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe. Check out the video below for yourself.

