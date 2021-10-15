Is This Really the Most Popular Pasta Dish in Texas?

I bet one thing we can all agree on is that pasta is frickin’ awesome.

From ravioli to spaghetti to fettuccine and everything in between, there’s something to love for everyone.

And while I like ‘em all, lasagna is my absolute favorite. My mom used to make it for me every year for my birthday growing up and I looked forward to chowing down on it just about as much as getting gifts.

This Sunday (October 17) just so happens to be National Pasta Day, which means we pretty much have to indulge our carb cravings by treating ourselves to some pasta.

For the occasion, the jewelry website Shane Co. decided to crunch the numbers using Google trends data to figure out just what was the favorite type of pasta in each state.

The results of the study show that those of us here in Texas prefer the good old standard that is spaghetti. No surprise there. I mean, you can’t wrong with spaghetti. Not only is it a tasty treat that’s sure to please the entire family, it’s one of the easiest dishes to make.

Overall, researchers found that Fettuccine Alfredo is the most popular in the United States, followed by gnocchi and spaghetti.

Top 10 Most Popular Pasta Dishes

Fettuccine Alfredo Gnocchi Spaghetti Tortellini Spaghetti with Meatballs Squid Ink Pasta Cannelloni Lasagna Lobster Mac n’ Cheese Manicotti

So, what are you craving to celebrate National Pasta Day? Let us know in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

