It’s 2021 – Here’s Your Flying Car

Ya know, with all of the whiz-bang science fiction type things we have at our fingertips the one thing we haven't got is a flying car. We've got computers in our pocket that keep our schedules and allow us instant communications in multiple forms to people almost anywhere in the world. We've got a gazillion different entertainment options streaming to a giant screen in our living room twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Heck, we can even make a phone call and someone will show up at our door with food just a few minutes later. We live in a magical time.

The one thing we all thought we'd have by now and don't, is a flying car.

Well. Now we do.

Klein Vision recently conducted their first intercity flight in Slovakia and this thing looks pretty slick.

According to reports it's reached a maximum altitude (so far) of 2,500 meters. That's about 8,200 feet here in the States. It's not enough to fly over a mountain range, but it's plenty for zipping you from Wichita Falls to Dallas.

While it's no speed demon by aviation standards it is a little faster than the traffic on US 287 cruising through the air around 118 mph.

You won't even need to rent a car or call for a Lyft when you land. This thing transitions from plane to car (and from car to plane) in less than three minutes.

While this city to city flight was only about 35 minutes, Klein-Vision says their prototype has 40 hours of flying time and 142 successful landings behind it. They didn't say how many liftoffs ...

Once he had it back on the ground the transition to surface travel began. The wings went up then folded back along the fender line, and the tail section retracted to shorten the overall length of the vehicle to work with other vehicles on the road. I gotta say, it looks pretty good as a road vehicle.

The whole thing is powered by a 160 horsepower BMW engine so in car mode it's probably not the fastest thing on the road. But then again, as Doc Brown says, "Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads."

No word on price, but it's probably one of those "If you have to ask you can't afford it" things.

Still, it's 2021 for Pete's sake. It's about time we got our flying cars.