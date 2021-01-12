It’s All About Health & Wellness at Downtown Farmers Mkt This Sat

If you're trying to improve your health and wellness this year the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market is ready to help.

Several vendors have teamed up to help you find the best ways to stay healthy this year with a Health & Wellness event this Saturday. You'll find items from Miss Spelt, D's Smoke Works, Chefboyartigue Treats & Eats, The Front Porch Farm, Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery, Carol Castro Ceramics, Smarty Plants Healing Herb Farm, and more.

Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market via Facebook

Getting healthy is much easier when you have a little help from your friends and this weekend's Health & Wellness event will introduce you to some new friends to help you along the way.

You'll also find all of the usual locally grown farmers market items so make the Downtown Farmers Market the first stop on your grocery shopping trip this weekend. With locally produced nuts, jams, jellies, wines, baked goods, and more it's almost impossible to go home empty handed.

The Health & Wellness event is this Saturday, January 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at the corner of 8th and Ohio in downtown Wichita Falls.

The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market is open the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month during the winter. While you're there be sure to check out all of the other businesses downtown. From restaurants and coffee shops to art galleries and vintage resale stores there's a little bit of everything in downtown Wichita Falls.