With summer heat pressing down upon us and a heat advisory in place until 8:00 o'clock Thursday night it's good to know that today (07.01.20) is National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day.

As if we needed another excuse to mix and match scoops of delicious coolness into a sugar cone.

You can go with traditional chocolate or vanilla, or go crazy and choose something you've never tried before. While we're at it, I'm going to go ahead and make the call that frozen yogurt is also a valid option today. Heck the heat index is supposed to be up around 110 let's not be picky, and it opens up a whole world of topping options or frozen cakes.

So when you venture out into the heat make a stop at the supermarket or the ice cream or frozen yogurt vendor of your choice and indulge to your heart's content because today you have an excuse, it's National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day and that only happens once a year.

Hopefully you'll have found a parking space in the shade.