It’s National Hydration Day – What Kind of Water Do You Drink?

Today (06.23.20) is National Hydration Day, the day we're all supposed to remind ourselves to drink more water. And there's a new survey out that breaks down just what kind of water we choose to drink. Tap? Bottled? Filtered?

This is a particularly interesting topic considering Wichita Falls' history with droughts and water treatment options, and the recent questions about the nitrate levels water supply in Burkburnett.

According to the survey on Yougov, only about 29% of us drink water directly from the tap. That means more than two thirds of us get our hydration product from other sources.

The study involved 1903 United States adults and the top answer was filtered water. This option included simply using the filtered water spigot on the front of our refrigerators or some other sort of filtration device such as Britta or Berkey. These options still use tap water as their source, but purport to clean it up and remove contaminants that our respective city water processing doesn't do. Or, in some cases, filter out some of the chemicals that the city water processing puts into our tap water. Filtered water came in as the top choice of 37% of the respondents to the survey.

The second most popular answer, at 31%, was bottled water. While it's a handy grab and go option and you can tighten the cap down between sips so you're less likely to make a mess in your vehicle there are those who absolutely abhor bottled water. Not the water, but the bottle. As a single use item they get used once, go into the trash, fill up the landfills and some say can take up to 450 years for the bottle to decompose.

The final 3% in the survey answered that they didn't know where their daily water intake came from.

These are interesting results especially in light of the not too distant past when Wichita Falls began putting the "2" in H2O.

Wherever you choose to draw your water from, WebMD says we should drink between a half ounce and an ounce of water for every pound that we weigh depending on environment and physical activity levels.

For those of us addicted to our java, it's also good to know that WebMD says coffee does count as water in our daily intake.