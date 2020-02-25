It’s National Pancake Day, so Get to Grubbin’
National Pancake Day is so awesome there are two of ‘em. There’s one in September and then there’s today. This is the day that IHOP will give you a free short stack when you donate whatever you can to various children’s hospitals.
The deal runs from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, or as late as 10:00 pm in some locations. Not only can you get hooked up with a free short stack, you can also sign up for free pancakes FOR LIFE while you’re at the restaurant.
My pants got a little tighter just writing that.