You’ll Soon be Able to Booze It Up at IHOP

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always wanted to chase my Colorado Omelette with an ice-cold beer. Don’t get me wrong – I’m not big on drinking in the morning. It’s just that I tend to eat breakfast foods later in the day due to the fact that I never have much of an appetite in the morning.

So, I’m pleased as peach to share the news that IHOP will soon be adding alcoholic beverages to its menu, according to CNN.

There apparently have already been a few franchises selling alcohol, but it was up to them to decide what products to add to their menu. Now the restaurant chain has a menu option available to all franchisees that will include alcoholic beverages.

Get our free mobile app

Bud Light, Corona and Blue Moon beers are a part of the menu. And for those who prefer wine and bubbly, there will be a choice of Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon. There’s no plan to add hard liquor to the menu as the company doesn’t want its restaurants to feel like bars.

Two locations in New Mexico started selling alcohol this week, with a location in San Diego expected to begin offering alcohol to customers is September. Several more restaurants in New York, Ohio, Maryland and Rhode Island will switch to the new menu by the end of the year.

There’s no word as to when IHOP locations here in the Lone Star State will begin selling booze, but hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.