It’s Time For The Save Texas History Top Texan Tournament

Do you have a favorite Texan? On Thursday, the Texas General Land Office tipped off the 6th Annual Top Texan Tournament. The tournament kicked off by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, allows users to vote for their favorite Texan.

According to a press release, the 64 Texans are leaders, former U.S. Presidents, war heroes, civil rights leaders, artists, and more.

"March is an exciting time of year as Texas history buffs can share their knowledge of the great leaders in our state’s historic past,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “As a former teacher, I always cherish the opportunity to teach schoolchildren about our founding fathers and mothers, war heroes, suffragettes, civil rights leaders, artists, and former U.S. presidents. The General Land Office’s annual Top Texan Tournament is a fun opportunity to learn more about these historical leaders as they compete for which figure should claim the title ‘Top Texan.’”

The tournament begins on March 18 and according to the press release, Texans must submit their brackets on or before Wednesday, March 17. The tournament features six rounds and a final voting round to determine the winner.

The grand prize winner will be sent items from the General Land Office Save Texas History Program. The top point earner for each for the first five rounds will also get a prize to be determined from the Save Texas History Program.

The field has been split evenly between Texas history's most notable 32 men and 32 women. In 2020, Stephen F. Austin was the winner. Sam Houston was the winner of the first three of five tournaments.