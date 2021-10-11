Listen to the entire interview with Commissioner George P. Bush below.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is on the campaign trail, but not for re-election. Instead, Bush is looking to get elected to a new job as Texas Attorney General. Bush is running the in Republican Primary for Texas Attorney General, in a race that has drawn numerous candidates, including the incumbent Ken Paxton. Bush joined The Chad Hasty Show this past Friday to discuss his campaign for Texas Attorney General and why Bush believes Paxton is a weak candidate.

As other candidates have done, Bush brought up the biggest weakness of the current Attorney General and that is the allegations against Paxton. According to Commissioner George P. Bush, Texans deserve a "top cop that is beyond reproach". Bush also addressed why people should think about the allegations against Paxton as something more than politically motivated accusations.

First is, take a step back to seven years ago when the statewides came into office in 2014 where he (Paxton) was arrested, booked, and charged with three felony counts of securities fraud facing 99 years of maximum sentencing. And he's proclaimed, I believe, on your show and other shows that he is innocent. But if he's so innocent, why won't he sit down for a jury trial? He's entitled to his 6th Amendment right to a speedy and just jury trial in Collin County, his home county, but he's decided not to do it. On the FBI investigation, that's why I allude to the fact that these charges under the Texas Whistleblower Act, which must be taken seriously, were led by his top lieutenants, these weren't deep stators, these weren't people who held a grudge, these were his hand-picked lieutenants.

Bush also told Hasty that Paxton's race was the weak point on the ballot and that it's his belief that Paxton could not handle the "temptations of the Capitol".

During the interview Bush also addressed the defund the police movement in Texas and actions he would take to address that issue. Bush also discussed the controversy surrounding the Alamo plans.

Listen to the entire interview with Commissioner George P. Bush above.

7 Weird Texas Laws That Actually Exist There are plenty of lists of 'crazy Texas laws' that you can find online. Unfortunately, a lot of those 'laws' don't actually exist, or they were appealed a long time ago. However, there are plenty of laws that do actually exist and seem pretty silly. Some of them are very self-explanatory, while others are oddly specific. These are a few weird Texas laws that actually exist.

7 Wacky Google Reviews of the Lubbock Police Department There's a lot going on here.