Lost in all the news of the Texas House Democrats leaving Texas to hide out in Washington, D.C. is the news regarding fundraising for the candidates running to be Texas Attorney General. Three candidates are running for the Republican nomination, including the incumbent, Ken Paxton. The Republican Primary for Texas Attorney General is expected to be one of the most anticipated.

So how much have the candidates raised? You may be surprised.

In the last ten days of June, each candidate, Ken Paxton, George P. Bush, and Eva Guzman all raised over one million dollars. Pretty impressive.

According to The Texan, current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raised $1.8 million dollars, current Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush raised $2.3 million dollars, and Eva Guzman was able to raise $1.1 million dollars.

Bush and Paxton are not only competing for money, but also for the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. According to The Texan, Paxton believes he will end up with that endorsement soon.

Bush and Paxton have been competing for the endorsement of Trump, who said in late May that he “like[s] them both very much” and that he would “be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future.” Paxton expressed optimism a few weeks ago that the endorsement would end up going to him “at the right time.”

At first glance, many may think that the Republican Primary battle for Governor could be the most interesting, but in order for that to happen, polls would have to close dramatically. In fact, it could be the race for Attorney General in Texas that is the most interesting to watch.

