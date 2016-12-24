Ivanka Trump Reportedly Harassed on JetBlue Flight, Witness Disputes Account

Update, 12/23: A passenger sitting in front of Ivanka Trump on the December 22 JetBlue flight she and her family were on disputes accounts that the man escorted off the flight with his own family was "screaming," and "nor did he accost her directly." Marc Scheff wrote on Facebook that the man made his remarks within earshot of Ivanka as he boarded with his husband and child.

When he got on and saw her, sitting behind me, he said "oh my god. This is a nightmare" and was visibly shaking. He said "they ruin the country now they ruin our flight!" (Context: Boarding and therefore the flight was delayed because they needed to get on first through some other way).

Scheff wrote that the man seemed "agitated for sure," though "his husband behind him was very calm." Ivanka also reportedly remained calm, with Scheff hearing her tell JetBlue staff, "I don't want to make this a thing."

Ultimately, Scheff agreed with JetBlue security's call to eject the man and his family in case they "made a scene" mid-flight, given that upon spotting Trump and Kushner prior to the flight the man's husband wrote in a deleted tweet that "my husband [is] chasing them down to harass them" (given that Twitter allows room for "tone interpretation," it's unclear whether that was initially serious, a joke or an exaggeration). After providing a factual account of what he saw firsthand, the eyewitness shared his opinion on it too — including pointing out that a public service figure will have to weather public opinion gracefully, as Ivanka reportedly did.

Donald Trump has stoked fear , anger, hate, and violence. Ivanka and Jared look to play major roles in our new administration and so they have to be prepared to answer for the actions of Donald even if their views differ. But no, you don't get to stay on the plane if you choose to take a stand and harass them for it. I would have ejected him too. Fwiw she was a class act today. That should be expected and not remarkable.

Original story: Ivanka Trump was allegedly harassed by a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York City's JFK airport on Thursday morning (December 22), TMZ says.

Donald Trump 's daughter, who like Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. has played a major role in the reality star's campaign and presidential transition, was traveling with her three children, husband Jared Kushner and some cousins when an unnamed man reportedly yelled "Your father is ruining the country."

The man also wondered aloud, "Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private."

Ivanka ignored the man's comments, according to TMZ, and the plane evidently had yet to take off because he was soon escorted off the plane by JetBlue staff.

"You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!" he reportedly said.

It's certainly not the first post-election fracas that's occurred on an airplane. In November, a man on a Delta flight stood up and started yelling "Donald Trump baby!" before asking of the women trapped on the plane with him, "We got some Hillary b---es on here?" He was reportedly taken off of the flight but then allowed back on to fly when Delta staff decided he was fine. The airline later apologized for their error in judgment.

On December 21, YouTube personality Adam Saleh claimed on video that he was being kicked off of a flight for being overheard speaking Arabic to his mother on the phone. The video has some, including rapper French Montana , swearing to boycott Delta, while skeptics wonder if there's more to Saleh's story (Delta contests Saleh's version of events, according to CNN ).