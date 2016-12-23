A house that Clark Griswald would be proud of.

Like Aunt Bethany said in 'A Christmas Vacation', 'Is the house on fire Clark?' That is exactly what the Dallas Police Department thought they saw from the air the other night. They called it into the station, but a closer inspection revealed it to be Christmas lights.

The Dallas Police Department shared the photos and I could see how they would be fooled. Would hate to see the electricity bill for this place. At least we all know Santa won't be missing this house. Unless the reindeer go blind from the light.