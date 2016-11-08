Jalapeno Tree in Wichita Falls Suddenly Shuts Down

A popular Mexican food restaurant in Wichita Falls closed its doors last night.

We have been getting mixed reports of what is going on at Jalapeno Tree. Several employees have told us they were called into a meeting last night. They were informed the restaurant was having some financial problems and would be closing its doors for good. All of the employees were told they no longer have a job.

This morning we went to Jalapeno Tree for some more information. One man inside the restaurant said that Jalapeno Tree is just closing for a remodel. Also, the sign in the front of the establishment says closed for remodel. People are just trying to figure out what is going on.

KFDX reports that Jalepeno Tree president Paul Bambrey said they decided to close their Wichita Falls location because of economic and other pressures.

If it's just a remodel, will those employees that are now unemployed have jobs when the remodel is complete? What changes are coming to the Jalapeno Tree? We will update when more information becomes available.