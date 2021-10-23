Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon.

The Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie and Highway to Heaven star's daughter, Jennifer Landon, joined the cast of Yellowstone for Season 3 in 2020. She portrays the character of Teeter, a rough-and-ready female ranch hand who joins the previously all-male crew in the bunkhouse on the ranch of the Dutton family. Kevin Costner stars in Yellowstone as John Dutton, the iron-willed patriarch of the family, whose steely determination to maintain control of the family's massive land holdings often puts him at odds with those who border his land, as well as the law.

Teeter is a very different kind of character for Landon, who grew up in the high-dollar Brentwood area of Los Angeles and attended New York University. She made her screen debut as a child in an episode of Highway to Heaven, and she starred as Gwen Norbeck Munson on As the World Turns from 2005-2008. That role earned her three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. She also starred as Heather Stevens on The Young and the Restless in 2012.

Teeter is a masculine, foul-mouthed, fiery character who is apt to confront bulls head-on, and Landon tells Decider that preparing for the role presents an unusual acting challenge. See her incredible transformation in the clip below:

"I got two pages to read for Yellowstone," she says of her audition. "It’s the first scene Teeter does in the show, and there was a character description along with it. I can’t remember it exactly, but even separate from that, all of Teeter’s dialogue is written phonetically."

The role puts her in some unusual positions.

"The day I had to be in the middle of the cows was the scariest," Landon admits. "I expected movie cows, and I didn’t expect to be thrown into a shoot with just regular farm animals. At one point, I got head-butted into a gate, but eventually I felt like I was in communication with the cows. I was scared, but Teeter’s courage gives me courage, and for a moment I got to feel like a badass."

Landon is expected to return in the role of Teeter for Yellowstone's upcoming Season 4, and she's also recently landed a recurring role on the upcoming second season of FBI: Most Wanted.

Yellowstone's success has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but few details are available. More interesting to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-grandparents.

1883 follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show. The show also stars Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

