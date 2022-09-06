John Cusack Once Gave Wichita Falls a Shout Out in a Movie

Has anybody seen this movie? Apparently our city is mentioned several times in it.

Do you remember in 'The Matrix' where Morpheus offers the red pill and you can see how deep the rabbit hole goes?



via GIPHY

Well I took that red pill today. In case you missed the other story today. I discovered Christian Dior the fragrance company, has been using a song about Wichita Falls to advertise one of the perfumes/colognes. Yeah, pretty weird story if you want to check it out. I then went even crazier with my research on this song, "As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls." I then discovered something EVEN stranger than that.

Why in the f*** is John Cusack tweeting about our city?! Well let's follow the rabbit hole even more. Turns out this is a quote from a John Cusack movie called 'The Ice Harvest"

I have legit never heard of this movie, but according to IMDB. "John Cusack and Billy Bob Thornton team up in this hilarious thriller about two men who steal from a mob boss and then realize that the biggest risk they'll take is trusting each other."

If you go onto the IMDB page, what is the most popular quote from the movie?

Charlie Arglist: As Wichita falls... so falls Wichita Falls.

Why is this the most popular quote from this movie? According to Wikipedia, John Cusack's character sees it written in a stall of a bathroom. "As Wichita falls, so falls Wichita Falls" Then later in the movie, he sees it written on a pay phone. I know a bunch of kids today have no idea what a pay phone is. Then finally at the end of the movie, he writes the phrase on the back of an RV.

This is the only scene from the movie I can find with the Wichita Falls part in it. I guess we all need to go give this movie a watch because I had no idea this existed until today.

Ten Movies You DIDN'T Know Were Shot in Texas We have plenty of classic movies filmed in Texas that brag they're set in Texas. What about the movies that are shot here that pretend to be somewhere else? This is what we're taking a look at today.