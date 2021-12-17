Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Was Secretly Run by Republicans – Report

Kanye West's unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid was riddled with controversy and it appears that his run for Commander in Chief of the United States was secretly aided by members of the Republican party.

According to a report from the Daily Beast on Friday (Dec. 17), new documents have unearthed information that show Kanye's campaign, categorized as an independent political decision under a third-party called the "Birthday Party," apparently hid "millions of dollars in services" received from a secretive network of Republican operatives and advisers to the "GOP elite."

A key detail also uncovered is that Ye's political campaign did not report paying some of the GOP advisers that were involved—an illegal move that violates federal laws, at the least.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a government watchdog group in Washington, assessed Kanye's campaign filings and said they were a "disaster" and that the documents were "enough to raise an eyebrow and a red flag or two."

Jordan Libowitz, Communications Director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, also stated that Kanye West was a "plant" for the Republican party, whether he was privy to his unspoken purpose or not.

The Daily Beast additionally noted that Holtzman Vogel, a well-connected law firm utilized within the Republican space and that has ties to former president Donald Trump, was at the helm of Kanye West's campaign operations. The firm is also linked to the Honest Project, who has reportedly been involved in voter suppression and allegedly contributed mass amounts of money into campaigns objecting mail-in voting.

Last August, months before ballots were tallied and it was announced that former Vice President Joe Biden bested Kanye and Trump for the seat as President of the United States, Kanye was accused of having faulty signatures on some of his ballots, subjecting him to allegations of election fraud.

Around that time, reports also emerged that efforts to get Kanye on the ballot were fueled by Republicans and was an attempt at diverting votes away from Joe Biden.

Just last week, it was revealed that Kanye's campaign publicist, Trevian Kutti, pressured a Georgia election worker, a 62-year-old woman, to confess to allegations of voter fraud, which were apparently untrue.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kanye West for comment.