Kate Middleton Just Broke Royal Protocol — Here’s Why

Kate Middleton ran into and old friend and it caused her to break royal protocol.

The Duchess of Cornwall was on an official visit to Cornwall with Prince William when she recognized a volunteer at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall on Thursday (Feb. 11). That volunteer ended up turning out to be her former history teacher, Jim Embury.

Upon recognizing him, Kate broke royal protocol and hugged him.

Cornwall Live reports that Kate told him: "The things you taught me, I now teach to my children."

Jim spoke about the event with the Daily Mail, saying it was "incredible" to see her again.

"It was an incredible meeting and the first time I had seen Kate in 25 years. She hasn't changed, not one bit, and is just like she was - conscientious, considerate and exuberant. She is a wonderful woman," he said.

According to Royal UK, touching and hugging a royal is not necessarily forbidden, but it is an unspoken rule.

What's more, when it comes to female members of the royal family they are to be addressed as "Your Royal Highness" and subsequently "Ma'am."

Jim was not made aware that his former student would be visiting that day until the morning of his time there.

"The prospect of meeting Kate after all these years was very exciting so I went in on my day off," he told the Daily Mail.

Jim declined to say what type of future Queen Kate would make.

As for what Kate did after the meeting, she was seen playing with her children and even giving a local dog some attention.