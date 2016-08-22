KFC Made a Sunscreen That Smells Like Fried Chicken [VIDEO]

How many times has this happened to you? You're out for a day at the beach. You've got your towel. You've found your spot in the sand. You're ready for a day of tanning, but there's just one thing missing: that glorious smell of fried chicken in the air.

Okay, so probably not something you've actually ever thought about, but you will now. Thanks to Kentucky Fried Chicken, there's finally a solution to the problem. Today, KFC introduced their game-changing SPF blocker, Extra Crispy Sunscreen. What a time to be alive!

The company says that this isn't a joke. The product is very real and you could even get your own bottle at ExtraCrispySunscreen.com . Unfortunately, before the video even had 400 views, the website said it was completely out of the product.

Was it ever real? We'll have to wait to see if anyone who got in early on the offer posts some reviews once it's shipped. With the eight weeks allowed for shipping, it may be awhile before we to find out.

In the meantime, if you really do want to make your chicken-scented beach-day dreams come true, you may just have to steal an idea from Seinfeld and just start covering yourself with butter before you catch some rays.