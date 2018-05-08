Kids Get Free Dental Care on Sharing Smiles Day in Wichita Falls

There aren’t too many things brighter than a child’s smile, and Kool Smiles in Wichita Falls wants to help brighten the smiles of children who may not otherwise be able to afford dental services with Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 20th.

Dr. D. Gifford, the Managing Dental Director for Kool Smiles, says that Sharing Smiles Day is the opportunity for their dentists and staff to give back to the children and families in the Wichita Falls community. Last year more than 500 children in need were provided free dental health care on Sharing Smiles Day by Kool Smiles dentists. Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, fillings, and sealants.

The 4th annual Sharing Smiles Day is Sunday, May 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Kool Smiles office at 3711 Gregory Street in Wichita Falls. While walkups will be welcome, parents are strongly encouraged to pre-register online at MyKoolSmiles.com/SharingSmiles .