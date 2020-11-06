Kiowa Casino & Hotel to Host First-Ever Foodless Food Drive

The coronavirus pandemic is causing businesses to get creative when it comes to how they operate. For the last 12 years, Kiowa Casino & Hotel has hosted its annual canned food drive, resulting in more than 40,000 pounds of food being distributed to families in the community.

This year, however, Kiowa is changing things up and taking the food drive virtual. Guests who give a minimum of $5 cash get the opportunity to spin the virtual wheel for a chance to win freeplay worth anywhere from $7-$200. Participation is limited to once per day, per guest. Proceeds from the food drive benefit the Wichita Falls Food Bank, Kiowa Tribe and other nonprofit organizations in the area.

Steve Abangan, Kiowa Interim COO/GM said the casino hopes to make a bigger impact than in past years, according to a press release:

The holidays can be a difficult time for a lot of people, and with the many unforeseen challenges that families are facing this year, we want to do our part to help. By taking this new approach, we’re hoping to make an even bigger impact than in years past. We want to encourage the community to come together for a good cause, and have some fun in the process. The more you spin, the more impact you could make for a neighbor in need.

The food drive will be held Nov. 9-14, from 10:00 am-8:00 pm. For more information on the food drive, contact Kiowa at 1-866-370-4077 or head to kiowacasino.com.