It wasn't a happy Fourth of July for Texas-based Nexstar broadcasting in their most recent carriage dispute. On Thursday, more than 120 Nexstar television stations were removed from DirecTV and AT&T U-VERSE cable systems across the U.S.

Bloomberg reports that the Nexstar stations were dropped from DirecTV and AT&T U-VERSE while a potential extension of their current agreement to August 2nd was being discussed.

“Nexstar simply said no and chose to remove them instead,” AT&T said in a statement on its website. “By doing so, Nexstar has put you in the center of its negotiations.” AT&T said Nexstar ended its service even after it offered more money.

EverythingLubbock.com

Nexstar stations across West Texas affected by the dispute are: KLBK-TV (CBS) in Lubbock, KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo, KMID-TV (ABC) Midland/Odessa, KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls, and KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene.

At the center of the dispute is re-transmission fees which are charged by Nexstar to DirecTV/AT&T.