Yet Another Texas ‘Lady Fight’ – This Time in Deep Ellum

Man, I’m glad I live in the sticks.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the big city. To clarify, I love to visit the big city.

Not that we don’t have our fair share of craziness here in Wichita Falls. But still, it seems like I come across a video of some sort of wild brawl that broke out in one of the major cities here in Texas just about every other day.

And so often, those clips involve a bunch of women throwing down.

Last week, I shared a video of a couple of “lady” brawls that broke out on 6th Street in Austin. And apparently, that sort of thing happens regularly down there these days.

Just like 6th Street, Deep Ellum used to be one of my favorite areas to hang out in while visiting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. And just like 6th Street, I rarely find myself there after dark because it just seems like nothing good happens there at night anymore.

And that’s a damn shame because some of the coolest clubs in Dallas are in Deep Ellum.

Not that I won't go down there to watch I band I dig in concert. But you can bet that I won't be hanging out for long after the show is over.

Anyway, the latest example of why I stay away from Deep Ellum after the sun goes down is a “lady” brawl that broke out over the weekend. The video is NSFW for boobies, so be careful. You can watch the clip here.

