Lawton Man Accused of Stealing Cars from Dealership He Worked For

He apparently took the keys for some cars on the lot when he was fired.

James Dudley Hawkins made his first appearance in court yesterday in Lawton. He had several charges. The Lawton Constitution reports he received three separate felony charges of larceny of an automobile, as well as a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, all after six former felony convictions, records indicate. Each larceny count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and the possession count is punishable by up to 12 years in prison due to his prior record.

James Dudley Hawkins was apparently fired from Legend Driven Buick GMC Mazda of Lawton on April 20th. The vehicles allegedly stolen from the lot are a Honda Civic, Audi Q8, Cadillac XTS, and a Dodge Charger. Hawkins already has six prior felony convictions according to the Lawton Constitution. In Comanche County: two counts of false declaration of ownership in pawn, March 2013; and attempted second-degree burglary, two counts of taking/receiving stolen credit or debit car, and knowingly concealing stolen property, records indicate.

Hawkins is due back in court on August 20th for this case.