Lawton Mural of Johnny Depp Characters is Going Viral

One of Lawton, Fort Sill's murals is going viral. Recently the Shaw Brothers painted a mural of Johnny Depp characters. You can check it out on the corner of Gore Blvd. and 14th Street on the side of CrossHair Cuts Barbershop located at 1410 W. Gore Blvd. Well, it seems that it's a HUGE HIT in Japan! Yep, that right. A guy in Japan did a video on his YouTube channel: eHacker about the new mural and how much he loves it.

I got a call from a buddy yesterday evening and he told me about the video. He said, "you're on YouTube, some channel in Japan." He told me that the story I did for the new Johnny Depp mural in Lawton was on a YouTube channel based out of Japan. That some of the screenshots from the video had my name and picture on them. I immediately checked it out to my surprise my friend wasn't joking! Hit play on the video below:

How cool is that? A mural here in Lawton by the Shaw Brothers is being talked about all the way in Japan. We're lucky we have so many talented artists in town and we get to enjoy these in person. If you haven't seen Lawton's latest mural of the many characters of Johnny Depp including Edward Scissorhands, Captin Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribean, the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, and Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Stop by CrossHair Cuts Barbershop 1410 W. Gore Blvd.

Congrats to the Shaw Brothers on their newest mural, can't wait to see what's next. One of these days I need to drive around Lawton and count up all the murals they've done and get pictures. There's a bunch of them!

