The Infamous Texas Rangers Punch Now Immortalized in Mural Form in Arlington

We will never forget Jose Bautista getting his noggin rocked!

I guess the Texas Rangers have a few infamous punches throughout the years. Nolan Ryan beating the s*** out of Robin Ventura is probably more famous. My personal favorite though is Roughned Odor punching out Jose Bautista. Mainly for the fact Jose Bautista is and will forever be a scumbag.

As some of you may know, I am not a Texas Rangers fan. I grew up an Orioles fan and the Toronto Blue Jays are in my division. So my team faced Bautista a lot and the crap he did to the Rangers, he did to my team as well. When he was a free agent, my general manger told him don't bother coming to Baltimore, we would never sign you.

Jays fans are probably the only ones who actually like this guy. He has been out of Major League Baseball since 2018 and I am glad he is gone. Don't get me wrong, he had some great seasons up in Toronto. Let's be honest with each other, he will forever be known as the guy that Roughned Odor punched in the face.

This was in 2016, the year previous, Jose Bautista did a bat flip after knocking in a three run homer which pissed a lot of Rangers off. On this particular play the following season, Bautista wasn't even trying to hit the base, he was trying to take out Odor. That's when Odor lost it and let out his frustration on Bautista's jaw. The rest is history.

Although we have still not forgotten this moment all these years later. It is now immortalized in the Texas Rangers home city of Arlington. Artist Juan Velazquez has been working on this for a couple of weeks now. We got our first shot of what he was creating about a week ago.

He said, "This is TEXAS history" and he's not wrong. The mural is located at 611 W Park Row Dr in Arlington. Which is only about an eleven minute drive from the stadium where the Rangers play. So if you're planning on going to a game this year. You may want to go check this out.

