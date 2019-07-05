Who doesn't love a good game of Cornhole? You don't have to be particularly athletic, you can be young, old, somewhere in between, it doesn't matter, just toss that little packet of corn into the hole and enjoy some laughs and conversation while you're at it.

Do you have what it takes to be a cornstar? Now you can register for a Cornhole Tournament and help out a local charity at the same time. Leadership Wichita Falls 2019 is presenting the Bags for Brags Cornhole Tournament on September 7th at the Warehouse downtown. There will be two brackets available, Social and Competitive, with entry fees starting at $40 and $65 respectively. There are also cash prizes for the winners! $250 in the Social bracket and $500 in the Competitive bracket. Online registration is open now and the price goes up on August 26th.

Leadership Wichita Falls was founded in 1979 as a community orientation and leadership training program and each year the class takes on a fresh project using the funds to support their program and a local charity organization.