Legislation by Texas Democrat Calls for National Gun Registry

The 2nd amendment is once again a hot topic in the Texas legislature, with Democrats vying for more gun control and Republicans pushing for less of it.

On January 4, 2021, Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee of District 18 introduced House Resolution 127, a measure that aims to, “. . . provide for the licensing of firearm and ammunition possession and the registration of firearms, and to prohibit the possession of certain ammunition.”

Officially titled the “Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act”, the bill would require the U.S. Attorney General, with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, to create a “. . . system for licensing the possession of firearms or ammunition. . .”

Sabika Sheikh is the name of a high school exchange student from Pakistan who was shot and killed during a mass shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Texas on May 18, 2018. In all, 10 students and teachers lost their lives.

If a firearm registration system were to be created by the bill bearing her name, it would list the owner of the firearm, the make, model, and serial number, the date the firearm was purchased or acquired, and where the firearm is stored.

The bill would require the gun registry to be accessible and open to, “all members of the public, all Federal, State, and local law enforcement authorities, all branches of the United States Armed Forces, and all State and local governments. . .”

If a gun registry were to be created, then the U.S. government would be responsible for issuing gun licenses. In order to qualify, one would need to pass an extensive background check, undergo a psychological evaluation, complete a gun training course, and pay for firearm insurance.

Firearm insurance, as defined by the bill, “. . . insures the person against liability for losses and damages resulting from the use of any firearm by the person during the 1-year period that begins with the date the policy is issued.” The firearm insurance would cost $800 and be paid directly to the U.S. Attorney General’s office.

The bill also prohibits the purchase of ammunition that is 0.50 caliber or higher and prohibits “large capacity magazines”, which is described as any magazine that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.