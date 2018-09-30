Congresswoman Seen Passing Envelope to Ford’s Attorney

A video surfaced last week that appears to show Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee passing an envelope to Christine Blasey Ford's attorney Michael Bromwich.

Lee's office claims the envelope contained messages from women who could not get into the chambers. Social media erupted over the weekend with all manner of speculation.

Lee looks clearly uneasy as she hands over the envelope and retreats. Bromwich looks like he was expecting the envelope. It's worth noting that Bromwich, who last Thursday stated on the record that he and his co-counsel were working for Christine Blasey Ford pro bono, quit his law firm to represent Ford. He says some of the partners in the firm of Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber LLP, where he served as senior counsel, objected to his representing Ford.