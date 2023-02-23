Liam Neeson Slams ‘Embarrassing’ ‘View’ Segment About Joy Behar’s Crush on Him

Joy Behar's flirty behavior made Liam Neeson “uncomfortable” during a recent appearance on The View to promote his new film, Marlowe.

It can be embarrassing when someone jokes about a long-standing crush on you. However, the 70-year-old actor was mortified by his experience on the TV talk show, during which he tried to stay composed by making jokes of his own.

“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great,” Neeson told Rolling Stone.

However, when Neeson joined the table for his segment, The View panelists began joking about Behar’s long-standing crush on the Taken star.

"You talk about him so much," Ana Navarro teased Behar.

"Joy wants to get 'taken' by you," Alyssa Farah Griffin joked, referencing Neeson's 2009 action film.

During Neeson’s appearance, the cast shared a video montage of Behar fawning over Neeson over the years.

"I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson ... Those kidnapping videos that he does, get me so aroused. I can't even begin to tell you," Behar can be heard saying in the montage.

Staying professional, Neeson leaned into the bit with his own joke.

"Joy, you received the checks, right?" he asked, giving her a thumbs up.

Still, the experience shocked him.

"And then our segment starts, and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?” Neeson told Rolling Stone.

He added that off-camera, he had an “intelligent conversation” with co-host Sunny Hostin, “but then the segment’s all about this 13-, 14-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”

Watch Neeson's appearance on The View, below: