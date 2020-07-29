List of Wichita Falls Retailers Closed for Thanksgiving 2020

Should we just go ahead and cancel Black Friday?

I mean, the insanity of the day is enough to keep me from partaking in the madness in a normal year. Add the coronavirus pandemic to the mix and you couldn’t get me out there with a gun to my head.

However, it doesn’t appear that it’s going to be an issue this year as many retailers have announced that they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with some going as far as to say they’ll be offering their best deals earlier than ever.

Walmart was the first major retailer to announce that it would be closing on Thanksgiving Day. The company made the announcement last week, citing its desire to give employees a break to spend time with family after the added stress of working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Target followed suit this week, saying this isn’t a year for crowds. Instead, the retailer will be offering its holiday deals starting in October and continuing throughout the season.

The latest to join the list of retailers to close for turkey day is Best Buy. The company had this to say in a statement, according to CNBC:

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected. And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”

Like Target, Best Buy will also offer holiday deals earlier than usual. However, the company didn’t share specific details.

In addition, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Hobby Lobby, Home Depot, Kohl's and Sam’s Club will all be closed on Thanksgiving 2020.