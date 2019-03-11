Local Business to Award a Local Non-Profit

Keith and Ivonne Wineinger have found great success with The Burn Shop, a local metal works business west of the city. They're paying it forward with a contest to award a local non-profit with a custom metal sign.

Any Wichita Falls non-profit can register to win. Entries will be accepted through March 15. Ivonne Wineinger says it's a way for them to give back to the community that has blessed them since opening the business in 2016. Keith and Ivonne joined me on Wake Up Call on News Talk 1290 recently to discuss the business and the details on the giveaway.

If you're non-profit would like to enter, click here to go to the entry page!