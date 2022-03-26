Cowboy Art Returns to MPEC for 2022

The arts community is Wichita Falls is much larger than some may realize. One of the crown jewels of the arts community here is the Cowboy True Art Exhibit and Auction, this year celebrating it’s 11th anniversary April 1-2 at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center in Wichita Falls.

The idea for this stellar event was the dream of longtime Wichita Falls educator and accomplished artist Dan Shores. Dan has principally worked in silver for years, creating some of the most spectacular bits, spurs, and buckles you’ve ever seen. His work is well known in the arts community and will be on display again this year at Cowboy True. One of Dan’s signature pieces will even be available in the silent auction on Saturday night.

Cowboy True has grown not only in popularity but in its overall impact on the arts community in Wichita Falls and beyond. The life of the working cowboy has always been at the heart of the event. The impact and influence of the cowboy and lifestyle of the American west will be on full display at Cowboy True and it’s an experience everyone can enjoy, not only for the incredible art but the efforts to preserve the rich heritage of the cowboy life.

This year’s featured artist is Bobby Dove, one half of the Dove’s Jewelry store in Parker Square and creator of some incredible buckles and impressionist paintings. Bobby’s work has been purchased by major corporations and even well-known celebrities. You can get a glimpse inside the Dove Gallery here.

The upcoming Cowboy True event will feature live music, food, a cash bar and, of course, some of the best cowboy and western artists in the nation. It’s free to attend on Friday, April 1 from 5:30-9pm, and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, April 2. Saturday night, 250 ticket holders will enjoy an authentic chuck wagon dinner from HX Chuck Wagon.

Ticket holders will have a chance to win a John Deere zero turn mower and $1,000! And again, only 250 tickets will be sold for the Saturday night events, and they are going quickly. You can get tickets now by visiting https://artscouncilwf.org/EVENTCT2022001. Tickets are $75 per person and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Whispers of Hope Horse Farm. Whispers of Hope provides equine therapy to individuals with mental and physical challenges.