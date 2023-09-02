For the second installment of the Lone Star Pigskin Buzz, I recap last night's Rider/Decatur game and preview next week's games for the Wichita Falls high schools.

I also discuss the news of the ACC expanding, extending an invitation to SMU to join the conference. SMU hasn't been in a major conference since 1995, the final season of the Southwest Conference.

In Cowboys news, Stryker and I talk about the passing of Cowboys front office legend Gil Brandt, the Trey Lance trade, and more.

Tune in to the Lone Star Pigskin Buzz with Johnny Thrash every Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. on 106.3 The Buzz and Newstalk 1290 A.M. and 96.3 F.M.

The Lone Star Pigskin Buzz Season 1 Ep. 2: SMU Gets a Place at the Table

Get our free mobile app

Every Member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor (So Far) When you look up at AT&T Stadium, you will notice the names of the Dallas Cowboys legends that have helped the franchise in one way or another. Here is everyone that has their name etched into Dallas Cowboys history forever.

Remember When the Dallas Cowboys Practiced in Austin, Texas? Today we're taking a look back before the Cowboys came to Wichita Falls for training camp and practiced at St Edwards University over in Austin from 1990-1997.